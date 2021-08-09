In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 9 cents to $99.06/cwt.
- National live was down $1.79 to $76.50
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was not reported due to confidentiality.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 57 cents to $124.24/cwt.
Hogs hit their lowest points since July 9 today, as the market is oversold on “traditional technical indicators,” The Hightower Report said. “October hogs are trading near $27 discount to the cash market as compared with the five-year average near $14 discount.”
“News of a slowdown in meat imports by china plus fears of a seasonal increase in supply into the fall helped to pressure the market,” The Hightower report said.