In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 80 cents to $106.88/cwt.
- National live was up 25 cents at $81.36
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base reported at $109.40
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $1.39 to $113.64/cwt.
Profit taking is the best way to explain today’s hog price movement, Total Farm Marketing said. “Tightening supplies are keeping packers aggressive,” they noted.
The market turned lower today as hogs hit key resistance levels and technical selling drove prices lower, The Hightower Report said. There market opened higher “but failed to find new buying interest.”