In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 11 cents to $47.94/cwt.
- National live was down $1.62 to $34.87
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down $1.29 to $46.97
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $1.53 at $81.66/cwt.
Scott Shellady said the April hogs contract is worth keeping an eye on. He said $72 is the level to keep an eye on as bulls try to defend that line, and with the Lunar New Year on the horizon, there is a chance for additional pork sales.
After today’s gains, the next post for resistance in the February contract will be around $71.80, Stewart-Peterson said. “Traders should have some room to push prices higher in the near term,” they said.