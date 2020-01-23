After “choppy and two-sided trade” early yesterday, The Hightower Report credited speculative buying for helping prices in the lean hog markets. “There are continued indications that the short-term supply of pork may have peaked out and that with a little bit stronger demand from China, the market appears set to move to a higher price level.”
Hightower puts the next April hog support mark at $73.20, and resistance at $75.57 and $76.32. “A move through resistance would leave $81.27 as the next upside target.”