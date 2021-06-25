In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base fell 6.59 to $116.19/cwt.
- National live price at $96.18/cwt. with no comparison.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base not reported due to confidentiality.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon up 5.17 to $112.99 /cwt.
Court ruling to slow the slaughter pace at some major packing plants is set to begin July 1, said Total Farm Marketing.
Yesterday’s hogs and pigs reports was neutral for the most part, except for the March-May pig crop that came in lower than expected, and had a bullish bias for October hogs, said The Hightower Report.