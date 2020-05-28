Hog futures are “mixed to lower” after the technical bounce stalled yesterday, Total Farm Marketing said. “Farther out, an improved technical picture in the deferred contracts could lead to additional short covering for those months.”
Cash and product prices are still on the defensive heading into the morning as slaughter pace continues to improve, The Hightower Report said. They also noted how hog weights are dropping around in the Iowa/Southern Minnesota markets, but are still higher than the 5-year averages.