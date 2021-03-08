April hogs closed slightly higher Friday China hog imports were down from last month. It was down 8.6% from a year ago, according to The Hightower Report. Exports represent 24.5% of total production for the month. That compares with the highs in 2020 of 33%.
USDA’S Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is proposing to eliminate the Voluntary Trichinae Certification Program and remove the regulations associated with the program from the Code of Federal Regulations. This program generates little producer participation and this action would allow APHIS to direct resources to areas of greater need, the agency announced.