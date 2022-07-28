In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass was down $10.86 to $119.59/cwt.
- National live was not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass was not reported.
People are also reading…
National carcass cutout were up $2.00 to $128.79/cwt.
A strong cash market continues to support the August futures contract, but economic concerns are limiting deferred contracts, Total Farm Marketing said. “Volatile cash markets pressured the hog market overall.”
The market will be watching the cash market for the foreseeable futures as heat may limit hog movements and weight gains, Total Farm Marketing said. “The cash market has been volatile, but still overall supportive.”