The October hog contract finished higher, making new contract highs and suggesting producers are very current with marketings, The Hightower Report said. The continued trend of lower hog weights supports that idea, while traders believe cash markets “will continue to firm.”
Weights sit at 275.6 pounds, down a full pound from last week and almost 3 pounds from this time last year. “The large discount of October hogs to the August hogs helped to provide underlying support,” The Hightower Report said.