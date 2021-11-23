In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 50 cents to $55.41/cwt.
- National live price down $1.03 to $42.88.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $56.00.
USDA reported carcass cutout values down $1.33 at $84.92.
Lower cash markets and cutout prices are pressuring futures, Total Farm Marketing said. “Market ready hogs are abundant, leaving packers easily able to purchase.”
“Cash and product values have a seasonal tendency to put in a low during the late November/early December timeframe,” The Hightower report said.