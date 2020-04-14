April lean hog futures will expire tomorrow. Meanwhile, wholesale pork is on a little uptrend, up 1.78 on Friday and 0.02 yesterday.
“This minimal upside implies end users simply are not concerned with reduced supply offered to them by plants and more concerned with lower demand,” Allendale said.
Traders are pricing in a significant backup of hogs in the country as a major slaughter house in South Dakota, which produces about 5% of the country’s pork, has temporarily closed.
“It seems unlikely the plant will be closed for very long, but for now, the uncertainty has sparked aggressive selling,” The Hightower Report said, noting June hogs closed sharply lower yesterday.