The U.S. hog herd is down 4% from last year, or nearly 3 mln head, Total Farm Marketing said. That led to Monday’s nearly limit-up trade, but with resistance looming in the December contract, the rally may not find momentum. “This could hold the rally, but if prices can push through, a test of $90 in December seems likely,” they said.
Pork cutout values “continue to soften,” Agrivisor said, while hog futures remain at a discount to the cash markets. Hog packer margins are being reported at $37/head, they said.