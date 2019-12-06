In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 8 cents to $46.59/cwt.
- National live was down 96 cents, to $33.27
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down $1.06 to $45.74
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 72 cents to $82.08/cwt.
Pork exports from the U.S. to China and Hong Kong are already up 99.9% from January to October, The Hightower Report said, with that action coming with already high tariffs in place. If China waives some of those tariffs, that may be a boon for more purchases.
Despite hopes, “without a document signed, hog traders still seemed reluctant to buy headlines,” Stewart-Peterson said after prices opened “sharply higher” but failed to hold strong gains at the close.