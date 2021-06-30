 Skip to main content
In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base was $2.39 higher to $113.02/cwt.
  • National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $114.14

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were 38 cents lower to $113.84/cwt.

The technical picture suggested higher prices. “Rising from oversold levels, daily momentum studies would support higher prices, especially on a close above resistance,” the Hightower Report said. “A positive signal for trend short-term was given on a close over the 9-bar moving average. The market has a slightly positive tilt with the close over the swing pivot.”

Analysts continue to watch the discount to the cash market. “July hogs hold a discount to cash,” Total Farm Marketing said. “August hogs futures closed a chart gap yesterday – trend looks higher. Hog slaughter projected at 462,000. Cash lean index for June 25: down 1.24 at 114.19.”

