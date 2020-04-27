In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was up 69 cents to $34.81/cwt.
- National live was 33 cents higher to $28.08
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down $1.63 to $32.37
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up $6.23 to $83.71/cwt.
Analysts were watching slaughter capacity. “Slaughter capacity is the main fundamental story in hog markets lately,” Stewart-Peterson said. “US slaughter last week was down 10% from the previous week, though hog traders seem somewhat confident that virus issues can be dealt with in a reasonably quick fashion to keep lines moving.”
The current big profit margins for packing plants could provide a lot of incentive to figure out some of the current production chain concerns related to the coronavirus situation. “Packer margins are deep in the black and that should help packers quickly resolve some of the slaughter issues,” the Hightower Report said.