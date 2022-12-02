People are also reading…
“Very impressive technical action in the face of big production,” is how the Hightower Report describes the pork market today. February hogs clearly rejected the idea of moving much below $85 this week and the technical action is bullish, The Report said.
In its new monthly Pork Margins Watch, CIH said margins deteriorated over the second half of November as hog prices slipped while feed input costs were steady to higher since the middle of the month. Hogs experienced volatility “with prices now recovering from a sudden swoon in late November,” the monthly report said.