In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 1 cent to $30.15/cwt.
- National live was down 10 cents to $24.91
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down 42 cents to $30.03
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 62 cents at $69.46/cwt.
“After four weeks of lower weights, there might not be as much pork moving on the market in the short-term as traders believe,” The Hightower Report said. “The discount to the cash is providing some underlined support.”
“Settlement was below the $51.80 support level and it ended the week on weakness,” Ben Dicostanzo of Walsh Trading said. “A weak open on Monday could lead to more pressure on price.