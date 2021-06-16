 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base up $5.73 to $128.45/cwt.
  • National live was up $3.14 to $91.92
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was reported at $133.84

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $1.99 at $120.52/cwt.

A jump in cash prices and tight supplies may make any decline in prices temporary, Total Farm Marketing said. However the “substantial price weakness of cutouts is a bearish sign,” they noted.

China’s pig herd is up 23.5% in May from last year, while exports are 29% of total production for the U.S., The Hightower Report said. “China is one of the biggest importers of U.S. pork this year, and a drop-off in exports to China will leave extra pork for U.S. consumers to absorb for the second half of the year,” they said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

