In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up $5.73 to $128.45/cwt.
- National live was up $3.14 to $91.92
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was reported at $133.84
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $1.99 at $120.52/cwt.
A jump in cash prices and tight supplies may make any decline in prices temporary, Total Farm Marketing said. However the “substantial price weakness of cutouts is a bearish sign,” they noted.
China’s pig herd is up 23.5% in May from last year, while exports are 29% of total production for the U.S., The Hightower Report said. “China is one of the biggest importers of U.S. pork this year, and a drop-off in exports to China will leave extra pork for U.S. consumers to absorb for the second half of the year,” they said.