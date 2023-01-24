 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base up 55 cents to $71.17/cwt.
  • National live not reported.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 1.31 to $72.05/cwt.

National carcass cutout down 86 cents to $80.06/cwt.

Since late Dec, the Feb Hog contract has lost $15, mostly due to supply woes and lackluster demand. The market is currently egregiously oversold and sheer bargain-hunting could force a sharp correction according to William D. Moore of Agmaster.

Spreads remain wide with April/June $16.90 below June. February Lean Hogs with about 3 weeks to go before expiration are $4.92 above the CME Lean Hog Index, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.

