In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 55 cents to $71.17/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 1.31 to $72.05/cwt.
National carcass cutout down 86 cents to $80.06/cwt.
Since late Dec, the Feb Hog contract has lost $15, mostly due to supply woes and lackluster demand. The market is currently egregiously oversold and sheer bargain-hunting could force a sharp correction according to William D. Moore of Agmaster.
Spreads remain wide with April/June $16.90 below June. February Lean Hogs with about 3 weeks to go before expiration are $4.92 above the CME Lean Hog Index, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.