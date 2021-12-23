In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 56 cents to $60.53/cwt.
- National live was not reported due to confidentiality.
- Iowa-Minnesota was reported at $61.48
USDA reported carcass cutout values down 24 cents to $84.67.
Hog markets showed strong cash prices this week “which may indicate packers are seeing stronger demand,” Total Farm Marketing said.
The Quarterly Hogs and Pigs data from Dec 1 showed inventory down 4% from last year, more than trade estimates of 2.8%, Barchart.com said.