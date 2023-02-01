In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was up $2.18 to $73.03/cwt.
- National live was $54.02, with no comparison to the prior day
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $3.05 higher to $74.24
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were $1.30 lower to $78.95/cwt.
“The USDA Weekly Export Sales report will be released on Thursday morning, and that has been supportive to the market over the past couple weeks,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The hog market was trying to turn higher but broke to retest the recent lows on Wednesday, proving the market wasn’t in the clear yet.”
“Weekly average weights for Iowa/Minnesota came in at 286.8 pounds which was down sharply from 289.1 pounds last week and 290.3 pounds last year,” the Hightower Report said. “This suggests producers are current with marketing's. With increasing supply, traders do not see the justification for a large premium of futures to the cash market.”
