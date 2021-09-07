In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 1.29 to $87.56/cwt.
- National live was $69.81.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $90.60.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon was down 2.48 to $105.67/cwt.
USDA estimate hog slaughter for the week at 2.398m head through Saturday, compares to 2.438m head last week and 2.466m head from the same week last year, said Alan Brugler of Barchart. Saturday’s kill is projected lower due to the holiday.
Hogs may be building support as supplies are plentiful, according to Total Farm Marketing.