 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base down 1.29 to $87.56/cwt.
  • National live was $69.81.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $90.60.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon was down 2.48 to $105.67/cwt.

USDA estimate hog slaughter for the week at 2.398m head through Saturday, compares to 2.438m head last week and 2.466m head from the same week last year, said Alan Brugler of Barchart. Saturday’s kill is projected lower due to the holiday.

Hogs may be building support as supplies are plentiful, according to Total Farm Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

China and Hong Kong imports from the US are down to the lowest level since 2019. “The market is overbought and looks vulnerable to a significa…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hog markets are consolidating near the top of their ranges, “and with some friendly news could push higher,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Weakn…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

October hogs closed sharply lower on the session yesterday as traders see sluggish export demand and increasing domestic supply as a bearish s…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

“Hogs are called mixed to higher following strong buying support to end last week as prices broke out of the most recent consolidation range,”…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News