In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass up $4.67 to $106.87/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass up $3.94 to $112.34/cwt.
National carcass cutout was up $1.29 to $104.48/cwt.
Pork demand is in a slower period of the year and inflation also remains a concern for pork demand, according to Total Farm Marketing.
With China closing ports and air terminals which will slow exports from being unloaded along with increasing their own hog numbers, it isn’t positive for pork, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.