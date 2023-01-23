 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base was down 28 cents to $70.62/cwt.
  • National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up 82 cents to $70.74

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up 93 cents to $80.92/cwt.

"April hogs trade on an inside day within Friday’s trading range, which was disappointing for a market looking to possibly bottom,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The lack of upward momentum after Friday’s strength will likely keep the market on the defensive as prices failed to hold early session gains. Fund positioning has been on the defensive in the hog market.”

Recent declines in the hog market have traders waiting for signs it is time to buy back in. “Producers appear current with marketings and traders await signs that the market is cheap enough to attract better demand,” the Hightower Report said.

