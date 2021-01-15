Lean hog futures were 55 to 95 cents weaker on Thursday. That was the ninth red candle in 10 days, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. Pork cutout futures closed the Thursday session down 27 to 85 cents. The CME Lean Hog Index was another 99 cents higher on Jan. 12 to 65.48. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was down 50 cents to $53.98. The National Pork Carcass Cutout value was $2.42 higher on a light load count to $80.55.
Blizzard conditions, with snows of 6 inches, are seen in Minnesota and Iowa through mid-day, Allendale said. Lower amounts will then be seen as it transitions into the Eastern Corn Belt. This may delay pork processing operations.