In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down $3.07 to $50.07/cwt.
- National live was down 9 cents to $41.45
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down $3.33 to $49.15
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $2.83 to $65.30/cwt.
After Monday’s key reversal, technical action has been sluggish, The Hightower Report said. “The market is seeing the continued weakness in the pork product market over the last couple of days and fears that China’s backing away from making its purchases as factors keeping the market on the defensive.”
Hightower noted that momentum studies “are still bearish,” despite the oversold levels, but if any sort of reversal happens it could be supported. “The market’s short-term trend is negative as the close remains below the nine-day moving average.”