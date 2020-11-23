In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was 50 cents lower to $58.33/cwt.
- National live was $45.83, with no comparison to the prior day
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down 70 cents to $57.90
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell 40 cents to $77.77/cwt.
Strong export demand combined with slaughter trends are helping support hog markets. “Traders see the strong demand for export and the fact that weekly slaughter was down 2% from a year ago as positive forces,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cutout values at midsession came in at $78.95, up $0.78 on the day.”
“USDA’s estimate for the week’s federally inspected hog slaughter was 2.711 mln head through Saturday,” Brugler Marketing said. “That was up 28,000 head wk/wk, but down from 2.767 mln last year. YTD hog slaughter remains 0.8% ahead of 2019’s pace.”