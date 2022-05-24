 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

  • Updated

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • The national carcass base was up $6.33 to $112.58.
  • National live was not reported.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down $1.00 to $112.46.

USDA reported carcass cutout values up $1.19 to $108.24.

Hog markets are seeing pressure from “significantly lower cash,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Pork in cold storage was 16% higher than a year ago during the month of April, and pork belly stocks were 67% higher than a year ago.”

The negative tone in hog markets stem from ideas "the market has rallied too far, too fast," The Hightower Report said. 

