In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down $1.19 to $75.74/cwt.
- National live down 90 cents to $59.33/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $74.73.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon was up $1.18 to $111.95/cwt.
The hogs and pigs report was bullish as numbers were below a year ago, Total Farm Marketing said. “The report should generate buying interest,” they said.
The futures position compared to cash “added to the positive tone for the market,” The Hightower Report said. Resistance is expected to be tested at $84.72.