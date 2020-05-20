In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 41 cents to $37.91/cwt.
- National live was up 59 cents to $31.52
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down 30 cents to $39.69
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $2.22 to $99.92/cwt.
Pork values continue to trend lower despite China spot pig prices up nearly 2% for the week, Stewart-Peterson said this afternoon. “This could be hinting at even stronger China pork buying in the weeks ahead,” they said.
“Technical momentum is still pushing the hog futures lower into oversold territory,” Stewart-Peterson said. “This could make hog futures extra susceptible to a recovery bounce, it is unclear what could provide fuel for a bounce if recovering slaughter can’t. June hogs are still at a sharp discount to the cash index.”