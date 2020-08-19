October hogs “simply can’t get out of their own way,” said William T. Moore at the Chicago Board of Trade. Mired in a $8-9 trading range since early June, every time they elevate to the top of the range, they fail falling back into the middle of the range. The culprit is over-production as Chinese demand can’t seem to keep pace with a burdensome daily slaughter.
USDA estimated Tuesday’s hog slaughter at 483,000 head, Brugler Marketing said. WTD hog slaughter is at 963,000 head, running 3,000 ahead of last year’s pace.