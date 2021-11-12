 Skip to main content
Lean Hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base down 26 cents to $58.00/cwt.
  • National live up 1.41 to $47.35/cwt.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $58.02/cwt.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon was down 1.09 to $94.71/cwt.

High weights are increasing, indicating hogs may be backed up, according to Total Farm Marketing.

USDA’s FAS reported 23,314 MT of pork was sold for export during the week that ended 11/04. That was half as much as last week and 45% below the same week last year, but just 23% off the 5-week averaged, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.

CropWatch Weekly Update

