In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was $1.07 lower to $41.77/cwt.
- National live was down $1.35 to $35.75
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base fell $3.39 to $40.31
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up 32 cents to $57.69/cwt.
“As of Friday afternoon, pork values had fallen over 26.00 in just nine sessions,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Slaughter last week was up 4.1% from the same week last year and total production was up 4.4%. The market is still very concerned that heavy production in April will continue to overwhelm seriously diminished pork demand.”
“At a Tyson Foods slaughter plant in Iowa, more than 24 cases of coronavirus at the facility caused the company to shut down temporarily,” the Hightower Report said. “If these disruptions continue it could cause hogs to back-up in the country but might also support product prices short-term. The facility slaughters near 10,000 hogs per day.”