 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lean hogsl

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base was up $1.10 to $72.27/cwt.
  • National live price was $55.88, with no comparison to the prior day
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was 69 cents higher to $72.74

People are also reading…

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were 95 cents lower to $79.11/cwt.

“Pork values have improved recently, and this has supported improving Packer profit margins,” the Hightower Report said. “In addition, weekly average weight data suggest producers are current with marketing's. Average weights for Iowa/Minnesota came in at 289.1 pounds, from 290 pounds last week and 291.5 pounds last year.”

“Hogs are trading lower following another drop in the cutouts of 0.86, but better cash was overshadowed,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Feb hog futures are extremely oversold and reached a low of 76.300 this morning taking out the October low of 76.400. National Direct Afternoon report rose 0.55. Hog slaughter projected at 483,000.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

Hogs rebounded into the weekend after a week with several lows, Alan Brugler of Barchart said this morning. He also notes that USDA estimates …

Lean hogs

Pork cutout futures faded 27 to 45 cents on Monday. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout value for Monday was 93 cents higher at $80.92. USDA e…

Lean hogs

Hogs are still probing for a short-term low at their deeply oversold level. “The market remains in a steep downtrend and has reached a deeply …

Lean Hogs

Hogs faded their Tuesday rally with triple digit drops on Wednesday. April has dropped $11.23 since printing the contract high late December, …

Lean Hogs

With the oversold condition the hog market turned up in pork values. The market may see a short-term recovery bounce as hogs closed lower in t…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News