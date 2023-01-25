Lean hogsl

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was up $1.10 to $72.27/cwt.
- National live price was $55.88, with no comparison to the prior day
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was 69 cents higher to $72.74
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were 95 cents lower to $79.11/cwt.
“Pork values have improved recently, and this has supported improving Packer profit margins,” the Hightower Report said. “In addition, weekly average weight data suggest producers are current with marketing's. Average weights for Iowa/Minnesota came in at 289.1 pounds, from 290 pounds last week and 291.5 pounds last year.”
“Hogs are trading lower following another drop in the cutouts of 0.86, but better cash was overshadowed,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Feb hog futures are extremely oversold and reached a low of 76.300 this morning taking out the October low of 76.400. National Direct Afternoon report rose 0.55. Hog slaughter projected at 483,000.”