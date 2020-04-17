“June cattle experienced an early rally to the highest level since April 8 before closing lower on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “Traders await a more active cash market before attempting to press positioning. … The outlook for restaurants to potentially begin to open up near May 1 has added to the positive tone.”
Hogs markets might be seeing some light at the end of the tunnel.
“June hogs closed slightly higher on the day but well off of the highs and below the opening,” the Hightower Report said. “The market rallied to a three-day high early in the session and may be seeing some light at the end of the tunnel as far as slaughter plant closures are concerned.”