 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Liquidation in hogs has some traders concerned

Liquidation in hogs has some traders concerned

  • Updated

An article from a Chinese news group is making the rounds among traders detailing variants of the African Swine Fever outbreak, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “Given the liquidation in lean hog prices of late (both here and China), you have to wonder if Chinese hog producers are liquidating hogs due to virus again,” he said. “I think we could be seeing the Chinese mega-producers rushing hogs to production ahead of virus detection.”

Tomorrow marks the release of the next Cattle on Feed report, with expectations for cattle-on-feed to be at a 0.7% increase, placements at a 4.6% decrease and marketings at a 23.6% increase, CHS Hedging said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle were caught in the “massive commodity landslide” yesterday, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said today. Beef exports are 16% lower we…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Front of hog market is concerned about possible slowdown of slaughter lines on July 1 due to a recent court ruling, said Total Farm Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

The cash market for hogs “is concerning” due to the possible court ruling that would slow slaughter at major packing plants beginning July 1. …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

A potential move higher in the cash market helped fuel the rally in live cattle futures yesterday, Total Farm Marketing said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News