Liquidation in hogs has some traders concerned

An article from a Chinese news group is making the rounds among traders detailing variants of the African Swine Fever outbreak, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “Given the liquidation in lean hog prices of late (both here and China), you have to wonder if Chinese hog producers are liquidating hogs due to virus again,” he said. “I think we could be seeing the Chinese mega-producers rushing hogs to production ahead of virus detection.”
Tomorrow marks the release of the next Cattle on Feed report, with expectations for cattle-on-feed to be at a 0.7% increase, placements at a 4.6% decrease and marketings at a 23.6% increase, CHS Hedging said.