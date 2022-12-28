Live cattle mixed, feeders rise

People are also reading…
Cattle markets can were mixed today, but feeder markets were higher, a surprising move as corn rallied. “Feeders were higher in the hopes of better cash despite an 8-cent rally in corn, but sideways trade will likely continue until the New Year when sale barns resume their normal schedules and demand for feeders picks up.”
The hog market “does not seem to have the near-term cash fundamental news in order to follow-through to the upside,” The Hightower Report said. “With all the weather disruptions, the fact that pork cutout values were down yesterday is a bearish development.”