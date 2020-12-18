Live cattle rise as report releases

The USDA’s Cattle on Feed report released today shows cattle and calves on feed totaled 12 million on Dec. 1, 2020, slightly above the inventory of Dec. 1, 2019.
Placements in feedlots during November total 1.91 million head, 9% below 2019. Marketings of fed cattle during November totaled 1.78 million head, 2% below 2019.
In this week's slaughter, cattle held steady with 665,000 head slaughtered, up 5,000 from last week. Hogs showed a slight decrease of 30,000 head this week to 2.762 mln head.
CropWatch Weekly Update
