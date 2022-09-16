Livestock bucking outside market trends

December live cattle (live cattle in general) continue to impress, despite the outside markets trading on seemingly shaky ground, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line futures said today.
People are also reading…
However, if the Federal Reserve raises rates more than expected next week, it could be bad news for beef, as consumers might turn to a cheaper protein such as pork, Sloup said this morning.
China is expected to sell 200,000 tons of pork from state and local government reserves in September (a record amount), in order to boost market supply and stabilize prices, according to a statement from the economic planning agency NDRC, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said today.