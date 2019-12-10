There are many reasons to expect cash markets to improve, and the repair of the Tyson Kansas plant is only one of them, The Cattle Report said. The world is short of meat and all meat prices should rise. Domestically, the U.S. economy is healthy and currently sustainable.
Yesterday's selling pressure likely attracted some technical buying with futures drifting toward the low end of recent trading ranges despite a solid pork trend and apparent progress between the U.S. and China, according to Stewart-Peterson.