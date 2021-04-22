 Skip to main content
Livestock continue to fall

“June cattle are closed sharply lower on the session and the selling has pushed the market down to the lowest level since January 15,” the Hightower Report said. “With the surging grain prices, feedlot operators are willing sellers at steady prices and this has helped to pressure the cash market slightly over the last week.”

“June hogs traded moderately higher on the session early in the day but closed sharply lower on the day and closed below support levels,” the Hightower Report said. “Strong short-term demand factors helped to provide underlying support, but weak export sales numbers and a limit-up trade for corn helped to spark selling.”

