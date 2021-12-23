Livestock demand a bullish factor

Demand optimism and a lack of widespread Omicron lockdowns seem to be supportive this week, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Today, we’ll get the hogs and pigs report with estimates for total supply down 2.8%. Kept for breeding is estimated up 0.1% and market hogs down 3%. Assuming no bearish surprises, the path of least resistance is higher for now. Seasonally, futures should work higher into February.
Retailers and exporters will be looking past year-end for beef supplies for the new year, according to The Cattle Report. Two weeks of abbreviated slaughter and lower prices will provide an entry point for beginning to replenish inventory worked low by the holidays. Knowing what the new year will bring is the question at hand. Omicron appears more transmissible but less destructive. The impact of the new virus surge on beef demand is unknown.