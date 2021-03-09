Livestock demand hopes continue to rise

The new coronavirus relief bill, earmarked at $1.9 trln, is expected to pass the House of Representatives this week and signed by President Biden into the weekend to prevent any hiccups in unemployment plans. The $300 per week unemployment benefits will extend past September with $1,400 payments going to “most Americans,” Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging said. It is expected that this will help increase consumer demand.
Demand fundamentals are showing strong potential for a market recovery for cattle, The Hightower Report said. Cattle is “set up for a surge in demand in the next few months,” they said, as reopenings of travel and food service industries look to continue.