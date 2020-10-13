“Dec. cattle traded sharply lower on the day before closing higher,” the Hightower Report said. “The early selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since Sept. 22. While the cash market tone was firm yesterday, traders are nervous that supply issues could turn burdensome with the highest weights in five years and slaughter levels likely to increase over the near term.”
“December hogs closed slightly lower on the day after trading sharply lower on the session early,” the Hightower Report said. “The selling pushed the market down to almost fill all of the gap from October 8. Talk of the overbought condition of the market and ideas that China import demand could slowly decline into 2021 helped to pressure.”