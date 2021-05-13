Livestock drop on higher dollar

Cattle markets were hit by a bounce in the U.S. dollar, pressuring most markets today, The Hightower Report said. Weights are “higher than normal,” they said, suggesting there should be plenty of supply in the weeks just ahead.
Hogs also closed lower today, hitting levels seen at the end of April, The Hightower Report said. “Short-term cash market news remains positive with pork and cash markets in an uptrend, but fears of a slowdown in China import demand and a selloff in cattle has helped to trigger selling,” they said.