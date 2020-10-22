“December cattle closed sharply lower on the day and the selling has pushed the market down to the lowest level since July 1,” the Hightower Report said. “The selloff has left December cattle at a discount to the cash market, but the trend in the cash market is down in the trend in beef prices is also down.”
“April hogs closed moderately lower on the session and the selling pushed the market the down to lowest level since September 10,” the Hightower Report said. “The next key support will fill the gap near 68.72. December hogs closed down the 300 point limit. The selling is coming in spite of the huge discount of futures to the cash market as export sales are slowing.”