U.S. pork exports for the month of December reached 561.3 million pounds, up 5.6% from last year. Exports to Mexico jumped to 215.71 million pounds which was near a record high, The Hightower Report said.
News is also good for cattle export in 2022. Converted Census data showed 266.2m lbs. of beef was shipped out in December. That finished the record export year of 2022 with 3.536 billion lbs. – a 106 million lb. (3%) beat from the previous record, Alan Brulger of Brugler Marketing said today.