 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Livestock face uncertain demand

Livestock face uncertain demand

“With many uncertainties for the demand side of the equation for beef and an overbought condition basis in the COT report, the market seems to be experiencing some long liquidation selling,” the Hightower Report said today.

With increased pork supply and slowdown in exports, if the slaughter pace begins to come in near or just slightly below last year's pace, the market will need to absorb extra pork, the Hightower Report said.

Cattle markets overall are still in an uptrend even though the market has experienced a pull back.

“Fundamentals will be key next week to help determine price direction lower or some price recovery,” Total Farm Marketing said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Technical action is “a bit bearish,” The Hightower Report said. “Weights are too high.” Beef prices are at the lowest of the year, they noted.…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

The technical action would suggest a resumption of the short-term uptrend for the hog market, The Hightower Report said. April’s contract is f…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Lean hog markets made contract highs before reversing course on Wednesday, marking a “technically bearish” reversal, Blue Line Futures said. “…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News