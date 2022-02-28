Livestock face uncertain demand

“With many uncertainties for the demand side of the equation for beef and an overbought condition basis in the COT report, the market seems to be experiencing some long liquidation selling,” the Hightower Report said today.
With increased pork supply and slowdown in exports, if the slaughter pace begins to come in near or just slightly below last year's pace, the market will need to absorb extra pork, the Hightower Report said.
Cattle markets overall are still in an uptrend even though the market has experienced a pull back.
“Fundamentals will be key next week to help determine price direction lower or some price recovery,” Total Farm Marketing said.