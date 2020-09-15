After last week’s “launch pad” for the lean hog market, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures noted that lean hogs might have a selling opportunity now. “The concern right now in Germany seems very minimal,” he said. “I don’t know if there’s enough of a fundamental catalyst to keep the market going in the near term.”
Cash cattle is expected to stay steady this week, Sloup added. “I wouldn’t be surprised to see it firm up a little more,” he said, noting that some traders are seeing recent rallies as a selling opportunity.