Livestock find gains before trading break

Livestock find gains before trading break

December and February cattle closed moderately higher and February lean hogs were up as well, according to The Hightower Report.

The market was up as cash cattle traded $2 higher this week than last, according to Total Farm Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

